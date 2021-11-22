Million Jellyfish Wash Ashore After Storm in Odessa Region of Ukraine - National Park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

About a million giant jellyfish washed ashore in a national park in Ukraine's Odessa region after a storm, the park's press service said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) About a million giant jellyfish washed ashore in a national park in Ukraine's Odessa region after a storm, the park's press service said on Monday.

"Recently there was a strong storm in the Black Sea. Such storms do not happen often... Of course, the sea gathered and dumped a lot of garbage on the shore, which the employees of the national park will have to clean up. However, the most striking aftermath of the storm was that along the national park's coastal zone the sea threw out about a million Cornerot jellyfish," the park wrote on Facebook.

Strong waves have also made changes to the coastline of the national park, washing away beaches in some places, while forming new sections of beach in other areas, the park noted.

Giant Cornerot jellyfish, which can be found in the waters of the Black Sea, are not part of any marine food chains, but will soon be included in them when their remains are turned by sea waves into biological dust, the park's experts added.