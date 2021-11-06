Million Mask March Organized by Anonymous Group Underway in London

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The annual Million Mask March organized by hacktivist group Anonymous has started in London as the participants burned a dummy of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Trafalgar Square, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Anonymous group maintains the idea of using computer-based tools, including hacking and social networks to promote political and social opinions and concepts, including the fight against corruption, demilitarization in favor of self-governance, as well as protection of human rights.

Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks gathered on the Trafalgar Square and set up a cardboard dummy of Johnson, which was later burned. The police units have been deployed to the scene.

Some participants demand the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, wanted by the United States over alleged espionage, while others demand the cancellation of COVID-19 vaccination passports. A group of demonstrators came to the manifestation with a huge flag with an inscription: "Trump won."

Since 2013, the Anonymous movement has held its march every year on November 5, the Guy Fawkes Day, in commemoration of the events of 1605, when the members of the Gunpowder Plot attempted to blow up the House of Lords. Thanks to the 2005 movie V for Vendetta, the mask of Guy Fawkes, one of the members of the plot, became the symbol of riot and resistance, as well as of the Anonymous movement itself.