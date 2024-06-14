Million-plus Begin Hajj Pilgrimage Under Shadow Of Gaza War
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Mina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) More than one million Muslim pilgrims streamed into a giant tented city near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, under a scorching sun on Friday as the hajj pilgrimage got underway against the grim backdrop of the Gaza war.
Robed worshippers arrived on buses or on foot, many shaded by umbrellas, at the vast encampment after performing the "tawaf" -- walking seven times around the Kaaba, the giant black cube at Mecca's Grand Mosque.
Chanting "God is great" and "God, we answer your call", many were awash with spiritual fervour as they followed in the footsteps of the Prophet Mohammed's final pilgrimage nearly 1,400 years ago.
Participants, who numbered 1.5 million by Monday, have travelled from all parts of the world for the annual rites, this year held in sweltering conditions with forecast daily highs of 44 degrees Celsius (111 Fahrenheit).
"It's very, very hot," said Fahad Azmar, 31, from Pakistan. "But I thank God for the opportunity to be here."
They will spend the night at Mina, a rocky valley several kilometres (miles) outside Mecca, before climbing Mount Arafat for the pilgrimage's climax on Saturday.
Accommodation in Mina's air-conditioned tents is organised by nationality and price, depending on how much each pilgrim paid for their hajj package.
"There should be more space between the beds, and the air-conditioning doesn't work very well... but the hajj is all about patience," said Intisham al-Ahi, a 44-year-old Pakistani who was sharing a tent with dozens of his compatriots.
Recent Stories
Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
More Stories From World
-
Int'l film festival commences in Shanghai2 minutes ago
-
'Fired up' Germany to lift curtain on Euro 2024 against Scotland2 minutes ago
-
More than 1 bln people hold digital social security cards in China12 minutes ago
-
PLA Navy hospital ship to visit 13 countries in its 2024 mission22 minutes ago
-
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum32 minutes ago
-
Kilts and bagpipes: Scotland's 'Tartan Army' in Munich for Euros opener32 minutes ago
-
Europe must be ‘very alert’ heading into ‘high fire danger’ season: Expert42 minutes ago
-
EU tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles unlikely to disrupt market: Fitch Ratings1 hour ago
-
Turkish national defense minister meets counterparts at NATO meeting in Brussels1 hour ago
-
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops, end NATO bid for peace talks1 hour ago
-
South Africa’s ANC, DA, others reach deal on forming govt of national unity1 hour ago
-
Turkish naval corvette opens to public visitors in Tokyo1 hour ago