Million-Riyal Desert Treasure: Truffle season thrives in Northern Borders

Arar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Truffle markets in the Northern Borders Region have recorded sales exceeding SAR1 million within the past nine days, with a sales volume of over 7,000 kilograms, according to the region's Chamber of Commerce.

The markets have experienced a significant influx of visitors, surpassing 19,000 individuals across various age groups, highlighting the economic importance of this seasonal product, a distinguished natural resource of the region.

This activity supports local economic growth by providing dedicated spaces for entrepreneurs to showcase their products, fostering emerging projects and generating new investment opportunities.

The Northern Borders Region is renowned for its abundant truffle, which thrives after the Wasm rainy season, benefiting from the region's soil and climate, making them a vital seasonal economic resource.