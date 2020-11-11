UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Millions At Risk As Coronavirus Disrupts Immunisation Campaigns: UN

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:09 PM

Millions at risk as coronavirus disrupts immunisation campaigns: UN

Millions of people, including in Africa's most populous country Nigeria, risk contracting diseases such as polio and measles as the coronavirus pandemic has halted vaccination campaigns, the UN said Wednesday

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Millions of people, including in Africa's most populous country Nigeria, risk contracting diseases such as polio and measles as the coronavirus pandemic has halted vaccination campaigns, the UN said Wednesday.

Additional financial resources are needed to safely resume vaccinations, the UN childrens' agency UNICEF and the World Health Organization said in a joint statement.

"We cannot allow the fight against one deadly disease to cause us to lose ground in the fight against other diseases," said UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore.

"Addressing the global COVID-19 pandemic is critical. However, other deadly diseases also threaten the lives of millions of children in some of the poorest areas of the world," she added in a joint statement wuth WHO.

While Nigeria, home to 200 million people, eradicated wild polio in August, it remains at risk of vaccine-derived polio.

Measles is among the leading cause of death and disability in children in the country, where 54 percent have only received one vaccine dose, according to the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey.

On Monday, authorities said they were battling a suspected outbreak of yellow fever in two southern states, Delta and Enugu, that left more than 70 dead according to local media.

In neighbouring Benue state, more than a dozen unexplained deaths have been reported in recent days.

Related Topics

Africa Dead World United Nations Polio Enugu Nigeria August 2018 Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Airports welcomes Israeli airlines’ repres ..

11 minutes ago

Pak-Iran foreign ministers discuss Afghan peace, b ..

2 minutes ago

Spain Plans to Extend Military Agreement With US - ..

2 minutes ago

BBoIT organizes webinar to attract Australian inve ..

2 minutes ago

PNS Zulfiqar visits Turkey to participate in MAVI ..

22 minutes ago

AJK DWP reviews 5 projects worth Rs.1173.6 mln

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.