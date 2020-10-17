UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Millions In England Under New Virus Restrictions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:15 PM

Millions in England under new virus restrictions

About 28 million people in England, more than half the population, are now living under tough restrictions imposed on Saturday as the country battles a surge in coronavirus cases

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :About 28 million people in England, more than half the population, are now living under tough restrictions imposed on Saturday as the country battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced a three-tier alert system to try to contain the disease, with some virus hotspots seeing bans on household mixing and the closure of pubs.

Britain is the hardest-hit country in Europe, with over 43,000 deaths from almost 700,000 cases.

The latest measures ban indoor gatherings of people from different households in the capital London and other parts of England.

Johnson has for now ruled out imposing a complete lockdown in a bid to stave off further damage to the economy, despite calls by his scientific advisers and the opposition Labour party.

Instead, the government is adopting localised measures to boost restrictions across England where meetings of more than six people are already forbidden and pubs and restaurants must close at 10:00 pm.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe London Alert Turkish Lira From Government Million Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police records over 21,000 violations agai ..

31 minutes ago

Saim Ayub’s all-round performance inspires Sindh ..

43 minutes ago

Two car lifters held in Police encounter

32 seconds ago

Will bring Nawaz Sharif back; put him in common pr ..

35 seconds ago

10,165 arrested for kite flying in current year

41 seconds ago

COVID-19 pandemic exposes the fragility of our foo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.