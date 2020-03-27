UrduPoint.com
Millions In UK Need Food Assistance As COVID-19 Impacts Supply Chains, Incomes - Report

Fri 27th March 2020

Millions of people in the United Kingdom will require urgent food assistance from the government as the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak will affect food supply chains in shops and household budgets, according to a report published by the Food Foundation organization on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Millions of people in the United Kingdom will require urgent food assistance from the government as the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak will affect food supply chains in shops and household budgets, according to a report published by the Food Foundation organization on Friday.

The report, authored by the organization's executive director Anna Taylor, cited an 80 percent rise in visitors to one London food bank this past week, as the COVID-19 outbreak threatens to trigger a food crisis in the UK.

"Millions of people will be experiencing a drop in income because of illness, new childcare requirements, reduced working hours or losing their jobs. It's too early to fully understand the impact of the crisis on household income and employment, but food banks are already reporting a surge in demand," the report read.

On Wednesday, UK Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick announced that the government would be sending food parcels to approximately 1.

5 million UK citizens over the coming weeks amid the ongoing pandemic, although Taylor insisted that more must be done.

"This is a good start, but it won't be enough," she wrote in the report.

Taylor also referred to the difficulties that people who have been forced to self-isolate will have in acquiring food at a time when supply chains are being disrupted.

"Many people are also much more limited in how they obtain food. Households and individuals who are self-isolating are not allowed to go out to purchase food," she wrote.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has introduced a number of measures to support the country's population during the ongoing health crisis. Financial packages have been introduced to provide contracted and self-employed workers with up to 80 percent of their monthly incomes.

As of 09:00 GMT on Thursday, 11,658 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the UK Department of Health and Social Care, a rise of 2,129 in the preceding 24 hours.

