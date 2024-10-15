Millions Of Australian Households Experiencing Food Insecurity: Report
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Millions of Australian households are experiencing severe food insecurity, according to a report published on Tuesday by hunger relief charity Foodbank Australia.
The report said 3.4 million households across the country experienced food insecurity in the last 12 months. Of those, 2 million households experienced severe food insecurity.
Food insecurity is defined by the Australian government as whenever the availability of nutritionally adequate and safe foods or the ability to acquire acceptable food in socially acceptable ways is limited or uncertain.
The annual Foodbank report found that 97 percent of severely food-insecure households skipped meals or cut meal sizes and that half of adults experiencing severe food insecurity went entire days without eating due to affordability.
Over 80 percent of food-insecure households cited the rising cost of living as a factor.
"More than half of food-insecure households are now at the severe end of the food insecurity spectrum. For these families, it's not just about cutting back, it's about missing meals entirely, sometimes for days," Brianna Casey, chief executive of Foodbank Australia, said.
"This is no longer a crisis of temporary hardship but a prolonged, systemic issue affecting millions of Australians," she said. "These households live with the daily anxiety of not knowing where their next meal will come from, forced to choose between essentials like food, housing and utilities."
Among households that experienced severe food insecurity, 97 percent worried about running out of food before having enough money to buy more and 93 percent were unable to afford balanced meals.
One quarter of food insecure households reported having support from friends and family, down from one third in 2023.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM
More Stories From World
-
Supporters of ex-Bolivia leader Morales block roads over possible arrest31 seconds ago
-
Election results for Macao's sixth-term chief executive confirmed by top court43 seconds ago
-
Mozambique's faded hotel squatters hope for change after vote46 seconds ago
-
Accident kills one in Brunei11 minutes ago
-
North Korea blows up roads connecting it to the South11 minutes ago
-
Harris slams Trump over military threat to 'enemy from within'21 minutes ago
-
Falling sales cause sour grapes for iconic Portugal wine21 minutes ago
-
Miners battle on the 'energy front' in east Ukraine51 minutes ago
-
Cars, chlamydia threaten Australian koalas2 hours ago
-
Harris slams Trump over military threat to 'enemy from within'2 hours ago
-
Reoxygenating oceans: startups lead the way in Baltic Sea2 hours ago
-
In the Colombian Pacific, fighting to save sharks2 hours ago