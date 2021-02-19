UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Millions Of Children At Risk In DR Congo Violence: UN

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:31 PM

Millions of children at risk in DR Congo violence: UN

Several million children are at risk in DR Congo regions that have been destabilised by armed groups, the UN's children's agency said on Friday

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Several million children are at risk in DR Congo regions that have been destabilised by armed groups, the UN's children's agency said on Friday.

"The lives and futures of more than three million displaced children are at risk in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) while the world is looking the other way," UNICEF said in a statement.

According to UN figures, 5.2 million people in the DRC have been forced from their homes because of conflict -- "more than in any country except Syria," UNICEF said.

Of these, half have been displaced in the past 12 months, it said.

"Displaced families live in crowded settlements that lack safe water, health care and other basic services, it said.

"Others are accommodated by impoverished local communities. In the most violence-afflicted provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu and Tanganyika, more than eight million people are acutely food insecure." Children are at risk from sexual abuse and recruitment as child soldiers by armed groups, UNICEF said.

Documented violations of this kind rose 16 percent in the first six months of 2020 compared to the previous year.

A vast country the size of continental western Europe, the DRC is grappling with numerous conflicts, especially in its remote east.

Scores of militias roam the four eastern provinces, many of them a legacy of wars in the 1990s that sucked in countries around central-southern Africa and claimed millions of lives.

The most notorious of these groups, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), has been blamed for hundreds of deaths since the DRC's army opened an offensive against it in October 2019.

The UN's refugee agency, the UNHCR, said on Tuesday that more than 2,000 civilians were killed in North and South Kivu and Ituri last year.

UNICEF appealed for a greater effort to meet aid targets to prevent disease and malnourishment among children in the DRC.

It has so far received only 11 percent of the $384.4 million it is seeking for humanitarian operations in the DRC in 2021.

Related Topics

Africa World Army United Nations Syria Water Europe Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo October 2019 2020 From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

NASA Confident on Hot Fire Engine Test for Artemis ..

1 minute ago

NPO-ILO follows joint strategy for enhancing workp ..

1 minute ago

US existing home sales edge up as supply plummets: ..

1 minute ago

Bitcoin market hits $1.0 trillion in value

1 minute ago

Germany gives extra 1.5 bn euros for global vaccin ..

4 minutes ago

Ministers meet Chief Minister Balcohistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.