Millions of Chinese students start exams in biggest 'gaokao' ever

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Mothers in crimson dresses and fathers clutching umbrellas huddled together in drizzly Beijing after sending their children into an exam hall on Friday, the first day of China's biggest ever "gaokao" tests that will shape the futures of millions of high school kids.

The number of students taking this year's multi-subject gaokao series is set to be a record high, with the Ministry of Education saying that 13.42 million candidates have registered for the high-stakes tests.

"People say that this is the start of a life," 50-year-old mother Zhi Haihong told AFP.

"So one cannot slack off."

Zhi donned a traditional qipao dress to bring her daughter to the examination site in central Beijing, in the hopes that its auspicious bright-red colour would offer good luck.

China's gaokao drills high school students on various subjects including Chinese, English, mathematics, science and humanities, the results of which are critical for gaining admission to university.

High-level education has expanded rapidly in China during recent decades, as an economic boom pushed up living standards -- as well as parents' expectations for their children's careers.