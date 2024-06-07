Open Menu

Millions Of Chinese Students Start Exams In Biggest 'gaokao' Ever

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Millions of Chinese students start exams in biggest 'gaokao' ever

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Mothers in crimson dresses and fathers clutching umbrellas huddled together in drizzly Beijing after sending their children into an exam hall on Friday, the first day of China's biggest ever "gaokao" tests that will shape the futures of millions of high school kids.

The number of students taking this year's multi-subject gaokao series is set to be a record high, with the Ministry of Education saying that 13.42 million candidates have registered for the high-stakes tests.

"People say that this is the start of a life," 50-year-old mother Zhi Haihong told AFP.

"So one cannot slack off."

Zhi donned a traditional qipao dress to bring her daughter to the examination site in central Beijing, in the hopes that its auspicious bright-red colour would offer good luck.

China's gaokao drills high school students on various subjects including Chinese, English, mathematics, science and humanities, the results of which are critical for gaining admission to university.

High-level education has expanded rapidly in China during recent decades, as an economic boom pushed up living standards -- as well as parents' expectations for their children's careers.

Related Topics

Education China Beijing SITE Lucky Cement Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

12 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

51 minutes ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

10 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

10 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

10 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

10 hours ago
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxem ..

Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22

10 hours ago
 Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibitio ..

Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened

10 hours ago
 Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissione ..

Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

10 hours ago
 Govt determined to improve standard of education: ..

Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor

10 hours ago
 Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead ..

Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..

10 hours ago
 Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on ..

Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari

10 hours ago

More Stories From World