UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Millions Of Johnson & Johnson COVID19 Vaccines Ruined Because Of Manufacturing Mistake

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:50 AM

Millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID19 Vaccines Ruined Because of Manufacturing Mistake

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Johnson & Johnson admits having produced a faulty batch of coronavirus vaccines at an East Baltimore facility, reportedly due to a mix-up of two ingredients that led to the ruining of about 15 million doses.

"As with the manufacturing of any complex biologic medication or vaccine, the start-up for a new process includes test runs and quality checks to ensure manufacturing is validated and the end product meets our high-quality standards," the company said on Wednesday, adding that "This quality control process identified one batch of drug substance that did not meet quality standards at Emergent Biosolutions."

According to Johnson & Johnson, the issue was addressed with the Emergent Biosolutions manufacturing plant in East Baltimore and shared with the US food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"This batch was never advanced to the filling and finishing stages of our manufacturing process," Johnson & Johnson specified.

According to The New York Times, ingredients of two coronavirus vaccines were accidentally mixed up by Emergent employees several weeks ago, and up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were thus ruined.

Johnson & Johnson is now waiting for FDA authorization for the Baltimore facility. While the FDA investigates the incident at the plant, future shipments of the company's vaccines in the US might be delayed.

Johnson & Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine was approved for emergency use in the US at the end of February, becoming the third vaccine to be authorized by the FDA (in addition to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines).

Related Topics

Company Baltimore New York February Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The significant role of Pakistan Army in peace and ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Swiss Presi ..

3 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 128.54 million

3 minutes ago

UAE Press: Action Plan reinforces strength of UAE ..

48 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 April 2021

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.