Millions Of UK Households Face 54% Increase In Energy Bill Starting April - Regulator

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 06:55 PM

The British energy regulator (Ofgem) announced on Thursday an "extremely worrying" 54% increase in the energy price cap that will see around 22 million households paying at least 693 ($938) more for their annual electricity and gas services starting April 1

"We know this rise will be extremely worrying for many people, especially those who are struggling to make ends meet, and Ofgem will ensure energy companies support their customers in any way they can," Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said in a statement.

The energy regulator, which updates the price cap twice a year, blamed the hike on the record rise in global gas prices over the last six months, claiming that wholesale prices quadrupled in 2021.

Shortly after Ofgem made its announcement, the government said the vast majority of British households will receive �350 ($474) to help them deal with rising energy bills.

"Just as the government stood behind the British people through the pandemic, so we will help people deal with one of the biggest costs they now face: energy," Treasury Minister Rishi Sunak told Parliament.

According to the plan, all domestic electricity customers will get 200 ($271) off their energy bills from October, with 80% of households receiving a 150 ($203) Council Tax rebate starting in April.

