Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 02:20 PM

Millions of Women Across Europe Facing Insecurity, Violence Due to COVID-19 - NGOs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has put millions of women across Europe in insecure positions and has led to increased violence against women, prominent non-governmental organizations said in a report on Tuesday.

"During this health crisis and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, women's and girls' rights must be respected and guaranteed," Viviana Waisman, president and CEO of Women's Link Worldwide, which cooperated with Amnesty International to produce the report, said in a press release.

The report features a set of measures that Amnesty International is urging European governments to adopt in order to protect women as researchers and organizations have noted a significant uptick in domestic violence cases since lockdown measures were put into force across the world.

The NGO is also calling on governments to ensure that women have access to sexual and reproductive health services after many clinics and facilities have been closed and staff assigned elsewhere amid the ongoing health crisis.

Additionally, European governments must ensure that women have fair access to employment and receive fair pay in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, the NGO stated.

"Europe will not be the same after COVID-19. The pandemic is an unprecedented crisis with grave human rights consequences for women and girls. Paradoxically, this dark time gives us an opportunity to do more to overcome discrimination and inequality," Amnesty International's Europe Regional Director Marie Struthers said in the press release.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned in early April that the COVID-19 outbreak may exacerbate risks of violence for women as families have been forced to self-isolate and many people across the world have been left without work. A month later, the WHO stated that emergency calls from women that had been subjected to violence had risen by 60 percent.

