Min Aung Hlaing: Myanmar Is Very Interested In Promoting Economic Relations With Belarus

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Myanmar is very interested in promoting economic relations with Belarus, Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing said during the expanded-format talks with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Minsk on 7 March, BelTA has learned.

First of all, the distinguished guest thanked for the invitation to visit Belarus and hold highest-level talks. He noted that although the distance between the countries is very long, the countries maintain diplomatic relations, military-technical cooperation, which makes it possible to strengthen friendly relations.

Min Aung Hlaing emphasized that the purpose of his visit is to bring bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level through multi-sectoral cooperation. “There is great interest and desire on Myanmar's part to improve economic relations.

Therefore, we are ready to discuss a strategic plan of action to expand our cooperation,” he said.

The Myanmar leader suggested a number of specific areas that carry a great potential for the development of joint activities. First of all, it is agriculture and mechanical engineering.

Since agriculture is the main sector of Myanmar's economy, the country is interested in Belarusian technologies in agricultural industry and mechanical engineering and in purchasing various fertilizers.

There is also a proposal to invest in Myanmar's economy to organize various production facilities, for example, in the production of concrete, which Myanmar imports in significant amounts every year, or in the cultivation and processing of rubber for the production of tires.

