Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 03:22 PM

'Mind the (funding) gap!' London's 'Tube' seeks post-Covid cash

The pandemic, which left London's transport system deserted for months on end, has decimated revenues and sparked an ongoing feud between the city's mayor and the UK government over funding current shortfalls

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The pandemic, which left London's transport system deserted for months on end, has decimated revenues and sparked an ongoing feud between the city's mayor and the UK government over funding current shortfalls.

Transport for London (TfL), which runs the British capital's underground "Tube" network and buses, has received billions of Pounds from central government in the last two years to stay afloat.

That followed passenger numbers across the network slumping as people were repeatedly told to stay home to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Now, as numbers pick up again with the easing of all restrictions, the Conservative government has urged London's Labour mayor to find a sustainable funding model for state-owned TfL.

The issue has come into sharper focus as central government subsidies maintaining the current level of service are set to expire without renewal on February 4.

Mayor Sadiq Khan has raised the spectre of service cuts or even the closure of a tube line without new funding support, arguing TfL is "fundamental to the success of the capital".

"It is so important that the government urgently comes forward with the long-term funding TfL desperately needs so we can keep services running and deliver much-needed improvements to our transport infrastructure," he warned earlier this month.

