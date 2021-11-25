(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) One person died after a fire at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia on Thursday, while the number of those injured increased to 43, the regional authorities said.

"One person died," the regional government wrote in its Telegram channel.

According to authorities, two people are in serious condition, while 41 suffered mild or moderate injuries.

So far, a total of 236 miners out of 285 have been evacuated.