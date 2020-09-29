UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mine Blast Leaves 17 People Killed, Injured In Afghanistan's Center - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Mine Blast Leaves 17 People Killed, Injured in Afghanistan's Center - Interior Ministry

Seventeen people, including children and women, were killed and injured in a mine blast by the Taliban radical movement in Afghanistan's central Daikundi province, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Seventeen people, including children and women, were killed and injured in a mine blast by the Taliban radical movement in Afghanistan's central Daikundi province, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"A mine blast in Dasht-e-Suleimanabad area of Kajran district of Daikundi province ...

was planted by the terrorist Taliban, unfortunately 17 passengers of a Flankoch vehicle were killed and injured, including children and women," the Afghan Interior Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the incident shows "persistence of the Taliban's crimes" against Afghans.

"In the last six months, this group has martyred and injured about 3,500 of our civilian compatriots by carrying out terrorist acts," the statement read on.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Interior Ministry Vehicle Women

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Emirates Lunar Missio ..

2 minutes ago

Amnesty International halts work after reprisal of ..

9 minutes ago

AMMROC marks first aircraft delivery from new stat ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan confirms ICC World Test Championship fixt ..

40 minutes ago

PBM disburses Rs 308.750 mln additional IFA in 28 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani PM inaugurates $29 million Sheikh Mohame ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.