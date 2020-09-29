Seventeen people, including children and women, were killed and injured in a mine blast by the Taliban radical movement in Afghanistan's central Daikundi province, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Seventeen people, including children and women, were killed and injured in a mine blast by the Taliban radical movement in Afghanistan's central Daikundi province, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"A mine blast in Dasht-e-Suleimanabad area of Kajran district of Daikundi province ...

was planted by the terrorist Taliban, unfortunately 17 passengers of a Flankoch vehicle were killed and injured, including children and women," the Afghan Interior Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the incident shows "persistence of the Taliban's crimes" against Afghans.

"In the last six months, this group has martyred and injured about 3,500 of our civilian compatriots by carrying out terrorist acts," the statement read on.