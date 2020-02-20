UrduPoint.com
Mine Blasts In Afghanistan Left Some 250 Civilian Casualties In 2019 - UN Agency

Thu 20th February 2020 | 04:23 PM

Over 110 civilians were killed last year due to explosions of mines left in Afghanistan from the era of the Soviet invasion, while at least 130 others were injured, Abdul Jalil Sadiq, head of the UN Mine Action Coordination Center in western Afghanistan, said on Thursday

"In 2019 year, 241 persons were martyred and wounded due to the explosion of explosive materials. Five were martyred in Badghis and nine were wounded. In Farah 42 were martyred and 54 were wounded. In Ghor 22 were martyred and 16 were wounded.

In Herat 42 were martyred and 49 others were wounded," Sadiq said, as quoted by the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster, adding that most of the victims were children.

According to the chief, though most of the country has been cleared, about 20 percent of land still has explosive devices.

Meanwhile, Abdul Qadir, a military analyst, said that measures taken by the national government and mine-clearing institutions were not sufficient as "1700 square kilometers have mines and other explosive materials," according to TOLO.

