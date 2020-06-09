UrduPoint.com
Mine Collapse In Northern Afghan Province Of Samangan Kills 30 People - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:44 PM

Mine Collapse in Northern Afghan Province of Samangan Kills 30 People - Reports

A coal mine collapsed in the northern Afghan province of Samangan on Tuesday, leaving 30 people killed, the country's TOLOnews broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) A coal mine collapsed in the northern Afghan province of Samangan on Tuesday, leaving 30 people killed, the country's TOLOnews broadcaster reported.

The incident took place at the Shabashak coal mine in the Dara-e-Soof district, which is a major coal-providing area.

Police said that there was an explosion in one of the tunnels before the mine collapsed, the broadcaster reported.

According to local residents, at least 30 miners were killed and 12 others were injured. The authorities reportedly have not confirmed data on the victims so far.

