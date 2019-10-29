UrduPoint.com
Mine Collapse Kills 2, Traps 9 In China's South - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) An ore mine has caved in in the southern Chinese province of Guangxi, killing two workers and trapping nine others, media said.

The collapse at a polymetallic mine in Daping village in Nandan County happened at around 6:30 p.m.

(10:30) on Monday but the company tried to hide it from the police, according to Xinhua.

The roof reportedly collapsed on a 2.3 mile deep shaft. Rescue efforts are underway and supplies have been sent down the shaft. The work is said to be hampered by high temperature and poor air quality inside the tunnel.

