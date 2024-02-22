Mine Collapse Leaves 15 Dead In Venezuela
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
CARACAS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Fifteen people were killed and 11 others injured after a mine collapsed in La Paragua, the city of Angostura in the country's southeastern Bolivar state, said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday night.
Search and rescue teams continue to be deployed in the area by ground and air to find trapped miners after the unfortunate incident, the president added.
"We immediately dispatched all the civil defense teams, together with the governor of Bolivar state Angel Marcano, we would strengthen the rescue phase," Maduro said via state television.
Maduro added that preliminary investigations have determined that the collapse of the mine occurred after some drilling and "collapsed to a depth of 30 meters."
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
More Stories From World
-
Road accidents kill 1,600 in Afghanistan in 10 months5 minutes ago
-
Harsh winter kills over 1.5 mln livestock in Mongolia15 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankans urged to use water sparingly amid dry weather15 minutes ago
-
Extreme heat triggers alarming bushfire dangers across Australia's Victoria15 minutes ago
-
Al Ain Zoo hosts XTrail Run Challenge35 minutes ago
-
Norway salmon farms turn to veggie menu35 minutes ago
-
SMA engages Sharjah Heritage Days with dynamic workshops, free museum access35 minutes ago
-
Gifts distributed to Iraqi Umrah performers at Jadidat Arar Border crossing on Founding Day35 minutes ago
-
Media experts Call for monitoring outcomes of digital platforms, AI programs55 minutes ago
-
Snow tourism mania heats up China's "furnace city"55 minutes ago
-
Messi the creator as Miami win in MLS opener55 minutes ago
-
Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Egyptian counterpart in Brazil55 minutes ago