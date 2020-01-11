Mine Explosion Hits Vehicle With Romanian Troops in Southern Afghanistan - Source

A bomb explosion hit a military vehicle carrying Romanian troops in the Dand district of Afghanistan's Kandahar province, a source said Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) A bomb explosion hit a military vehicle carrying Romanian troops in the Dand district of Afghanistan's Kandahar province, a source said Saturday.

"The bomb blasted on Romanian troops in Haqdad Karez area of Dand district this morning, but no casualties were reported," the source told reporters.

Sources say the vehicle was damaged in the blast, and the area was blocked by foreign forces afterward.

The Taliban has taken responsibility for the incident, claiming, however, that the blast killed all soldiers in the vehicle.

"A militant tank was completely destroyed in a powerful mine explosion this morning near the airport in Krow Shelley, in the Dand district of Kandahar province, and killed all foreign soldiers who were in the tank," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

The Kandahar governor and police chief declined to comment.