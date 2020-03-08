UrduPoint.com
Mine Explosion In Southern Afghanistan Kills 1 Soldier, Injures 1 - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) One serviceman of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) has been killed and another one injured in a mine explosion in the southern province of Helmand, the Lashkar Gah district commander told Sputnik on Sunday.

"A landmine explosion occurred near a checkpoint area in the second district of Kart-e-Lagan, one NDS soldier has been killed and another one is injured," Haji Mohammad said.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the incident.

