Mine Explosion in Southern Afghanistan Kills 1 Soldier From Intelligence Agency- Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) One soldier of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS), the country's Primary intelligence agency, has been killed in a mine explosion in the southern province of Kandahar, a security source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The explosion took place at 9.00 a.m.

[04:30 GMT] in the area of Kandahar city at 14th district and a soldier was killed," the source said.

The explosive device was planted near the NDS unit's checkpoint.

The Taliban group has not yet commented on the incident.

The security situation in Afghanistan has long been shaken, as the government continues its fight against the Taliban and other militant groups active in the region.