UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mine Explosion In Southern Afghanistan Kills 1 Soldier From Intelligence Agency- Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:18 PM

Mine Explosion in Southern Afghanistan Kills 1 Soldier From Intelligence Agency- Source

One soldier of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS), the country's primary intelligence agency, has been killed in a mine explosion in the southern province of Kandahar, a security source told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) One soldier of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS), the country's Primary intelligence agency, has been killed in a mine explosion in the southern province of Kandahar, a security source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The explosion took place at 9.00 a.m.

[04:30 GMT] in the area of Kandahar city at 14th district and a soldier was killed," the source said.

The explosive device was planted near the NDS unit's checkpoint.

The Taliban group has not yet commented on the incident.

The security situation in Afghanistan has long been shaken, as the government continues its fight against the Taliban and other militant groups active in the region.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kandahar Government

Recent Stories

NAB court reserves verdict on Faryal Talpur's plea ..

17 minutes ago

Gulf stocks rally as oil prices recover

10 minutes ago

PML-N's leadership to not be permitted further ext ..

10 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

3 minutes ago

Syrian Military Start Demining Near M5 Highway Not ..

3 minutes ago

PM to launch Data4Pakistan project today

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.