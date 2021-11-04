UrduPoint.com

Mine Explosion Kills 2 In Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

At least two people, one of them a child, were killed on Thursday in an explosion in the town of Puli Alam, the provincial capital of the eastern Afghan province of Logar, media reported

According to the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster, the blast was caused by a mine planted on a three-wheeled vehicle.

So far, none of the groups operating in Afghanistan has commented on what happened or claimed responsibility.

