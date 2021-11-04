Mine Explosion Kills 2 In Eastern Afghanistan - Reports
Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:09 PM
At least two people, one of them a child, were killed on Thursday in an explosion in the town of Puli Alam, the provincial capital of the eastern Afghan province of Logar, media reported
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) At least two people, one of them a child, were killed on Thursday in an explosion in the town of Puli Alam, the provincial capital of the eastern Afghan province of Logar, media reported.
According to the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster, the blast was caused by a mine planted on a three-wheeled vehicle.
So far, none of the groups operating in Afghanistan has commented on what happened or claimed responsibility.