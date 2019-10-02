UrduPoint.com
Mine Explosion Kills 6 In Northeastern Afghanistan - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:14 PM

Mine Explosion Kills 6 in Northeastern Afghanistan - Reports

Six people have died in a mine explosion in the northeastern Afghan province of Kapisa, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Six people have died in a mine explosion in the northeastern Afghan province of Kapisa, media reported on Wednesday.

According to Afghanistan's TOLOnews agency, citing local law enforcement, four women and two children, most likely related, were killed when a roadside mine went off in a village in the Nijrab district of Kapisa province on Tuesday.

At the same time, the nation's Ariana news tv channel said, citing the Afghan Interior Ministry, that the explosion took the lives of two men and four women, and injured two others.

