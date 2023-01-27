UrduPoint.com

Mine Explosions In Azerbaijan Kill 46 Since 2020 Ceasefire Deal - Prosecutors

At least 46 people have been killed in mine and ammunition explosions in Azerbaijan since the signing of a trilateral declaration of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh in November 2020, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said Friday

"Since the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia dated November 10, 2020, so far 46 people have died as a result of mine and munition explosions. As a result of mine and ammunition explosions, 233 people received injuries of varying severity," Aliyev said at a large board meeting on the work carried out by the prosecutor's office in 2022.

In October, Baku said that 266 Azerbaijani citizens have been affected by mines, of whom 45 had been killed since November 2020 at that point.

In late November, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Yerevan of using the Lachin corridor, the only road that links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh enclave but runs through the Azerbaijani territory, for illegal military activities, including the transportation of mines. The ministry said it found 350 anti-personnel mines in Nagorno-Karabakh produced in Armenia in 2021, already after the signing of the trilateral ceasefire statement.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry rejected Baku's accusations that mines were transported through the Lachin corridor, noting that the country mines only within its territory and only in self-defense.

The long-standing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the conflict-torn region as they started negotiating the border delimitation.

Clashes resumed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border outside of Nagorno-Karabakh on September 13. Azerbaijan said it launched an offensive responding to an Armenian "provocation." Armenia said Azerbaijani forces shelled Armenian civilian towns with no military infrastructure. Both sides reported losses among their military. The parties agreed to a ceasefire the next day but continued to accuse each other of violations.

