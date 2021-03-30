A rock mass collapsed at a mine in the Primorsky Territory in the south of Russia's Far East during blasting works, possibly leaving one worker trapped under the rubble, the regional authority for emergencies told Sputnik on Tuesday

"During blasting works at the Korolevsky mine, a rock mass collapsed in the adit," a spokesperson for the authority said, adding that "One person may be under the rubble."

More than 20 miners have already been lifted to the surface, according to the spokesperson.

This is already the second collapse in one month at the mine, which belongs to Dalpolimetall � one of the region's biggest companies. On March 17, two Korolevsky miners were trapped under the ground as a result of a collapse for four hours until rescued by an emergency crew.