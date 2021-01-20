UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minerals, Natural Resources University Being Established In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:41 PM

Minerals, Natural Resources University being established in Balochistan

Students of Balochistan province would soon get a full-fledged university to get higher education in the field of minerals and natural resources as the authorities concerned are making steady progress on the project

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Students of Balochistan province would soon get a full-fledged university to get higher education in the field of minerals and natural resources as the authorities concerned are making steady progress on the project .

The 'Umer Khan Sanjrani Minerals and Natural Resources University' would be established in Nok Kundi, Chaghi area of the province on 500 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs6 billion, a senior official aware of the project developments told APP.

He said the PC-II of the university project had already been approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), while services of a consultant were hired for the feasibility study of the construction work.

The consultant, hired through the tendering process, would complete the feasibility of the project within the next few weeks after visiting the site, reviewing the nature of the construction work and other related matters.

The official said the Project Review Report would be submitted to the quarters concerned in the coming days, whereas a final report about the commencement of the construction work to be completed by March 5, 2021.

The university, he said, would prove to be a milestone in imparting quality education and producing skilled youth in the field of minerals.

Replying to a question, the official said the federal government was also working on an effective strategy to identify the unexplored potential of the minerals that existed in Balochistan province, which possesses a variety of valuable ore resources.

Accordingly, he said, an approval had recently been granted for setting up a new public sector company in the province to accelerate minerals' exploration activities, besides giving a task to the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) to map 50 Toposheets of 'outcrop area' to identify hidden resources in Balochistan.

"The new entity titled 'Balochistan Mineral Exploration Company Limited (BMEC)' will be a joint venture of the Federal and Balochistan governments with 10 per cent and 90 per cent shares respectively.

" Highlighting the company prospects, he said a part of continental-scale Tethyan Copper Belt was located in Chaghi district of the province that had tremendous economic mineral potential as "a number of promising ore deposits including of copper (along with associated gold and silver), iron, lead and zinc have already been discovered." This year, the official said, the federal government had allocated Rs20 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21) for geological mapping of the 50 Toposheets, out of 354 unmapped Toposheets of Balochistan.

The geological maps provide a bird's eye view of the surface and (subsurface) distribution of various types of rocks and economic minerals that are found in a particular region.

Through the mapping, the GSP wanted to maintain a database for future exploration of the occurrences of metallic and non-metallic minerals potential, dimension stones, aggregates and limestone reserves for the industry at a total cost of Rs127.595 million during a three-year period.

"These maps are essential for all future detailed geological works including, minerals' exploration, civil engineering, soil surveys, land use, town planning, groundwater, earthquake hazards; environmental geology and soil conservation projects," the GSP said in the project detail.

Worldwide experience suggests that geological maps of 1:50,000 scale provide the most useful information and meet the basic requirements of the majority of the demands, involving research in 'stratigraphy', structure & tectonics, sample collection for laboratory studies, mineral evaluation and identification of promising areas for further exploration of natural resources.

The total outcrop area of Balochistan is 335,360 Square Kilometers (524 Toposheets) out of which 108,800 Sq Km. (170 Toposheets) have been mapped and published on 1:50,000 scale and the maps are available.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Balochistan Education Company Progress Lead SITE March Gold Silver All Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

‘They can’t prove corruption of even a single ..

9 minutes ago

EAEU Intergov't Council to Convene Feb 5 in Almaty ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan earns US $169.0300 million from export of ..

2 minutes ago

ACE retrieves 4581 kanal state-land during 2020 in ..

2 minutes ago

Commission to Set Out Conditions for EAEU Travel o ..

6 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.