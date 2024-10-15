Miners battle on the 'energy front' in east Ukraine

Undisclosed, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Hundreds of metres underground, Sergiy Faraonov held out a chunk of "black gold" -- coal extracted from beneath the surface of eastern Ukraine where Russian forces are advancing.

Coal became a precious commodity in Ukraine after Russia invaded in 2022, devastating the country's energy infrastructure and depriving millions of people of power and heating during the freezing winter months.

"Coal is very important," said Faraonov, head of the mine's production department, describing his workforce as fighters on the "energy front" of the war.

Dust hangs in the air in the narrow and dark tunnels of the mine, where soot-coated workers are near water sources in case of a fire.

Oksana Petrenko, in charge of communications at the mine, said that while the workers are relatively safe from Russian attacks while underground, they live with the anxiety of knowing their families are in danger.

"It's hard to stay calm and focused when your children are in danger," she said.

But Faraonov said the miners "know how to cope with the difficulties".

"There would be no light or heating for our Ukraine" without them, he said.

In 2022, coal accounted for almost 22 percent of Ukraine's energy production, according to the International Energy Agency.

The resource has grown in importance as Russian troops capture, destroy or force the closure of other mines.

Added to that, Russian forces have occupied Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant, located in the Zaporizhzhia region, cutting Ukraine's energy production by a third.

Kyiv is aiming to overhaul its energy system and develop greener sources but it must first beat back Russian forces, and needs coal to fuel those efforts.

Most of Ukraine's mines are in the industrial Donbas region, whose complete capture is the priority of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

His troops have razed entire towns and the industries at their heart, as in Avdiivka -- captured in February this year -- to achieve that goal.

The Kremlin's army has advanced deeper into the Donbas region since, bombarding towns and villages and their industrial and mining facilities.

Generators have been installed at Faraonov's mine to help employees return to the surface in the event of power cuts from Russian strikes.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, which operates the facility, requested that the mine's location be withheld for security reasons.

Russian advances in recent months have led employees of mines further east to flee, with some finding work at Faraonov's facility.

Vitaliy Grygortchuk, who has spent 25 years working in mines, is among them.

He fled Selydove, another town threatened with Russian capture in August, and before that worked at a mine in the nearby village of Novogrodivka, now controlled by Russian forces.

"I only took my winter and autumn clothes with me," said the 44-year-old, his blue eyes contrasting with a red hard hat.

"You can imagine how difficult it is," he said of leaving behind most of his belongings.

But, he said, colleagues who opted to stay "are no longer alive".

Faraonov's mine has also seen around 1,000 of its workers drafted into the Ukrainian army since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Seventy-five have been killed. Around a hundred others have been demobilised but only half of them have returned to work.

"Some come back without limbs," Faraonov said, adding that the returning workers are given new roles to accomodate a loss of arms or legs.

The mine has also begun hiring women in roles that before the war were designated for men only, positions now held by around 140 women.

Both in the trenches and mines that dot the Donetsk region, the challenge is the same after nearly three years of war against a larger and better-equipped adversary.

"There's a shortage of men," said Anastassia Loktyeva, 32, whose husband is fighting. She began working in the mine around the start of the war.