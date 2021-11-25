UrduPoint.com

Miners Being Evacuated From Listvyazhnaya Mine In Siberia Due To Smoke - Spokeswoman

Thu 25th November 2021

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A total of 115 miners are being evacuated from the Listvyazhnaya mine (part of the SDS-Ugol holding company) in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia, there is no information about victims yet, a spokeswoman for the SDS holding company told Sputnik.

"We confirm that there is smoke. People are being taken out ... a total of 115 people are being evacuated," the spokeswoman said.

She said no casualties have been reported yet, but a source said two people were affected and hospitalized.

A total of 287 people were in the mine, the spokeswoman added.

