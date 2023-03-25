(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Polish miners held a demonstration in front of the European Commission's office in Warsaw, protesting against EU methane emissions law, Polish media reported on Friday.

Several hundred of people gathered in front of the EC's representation today, the RMF FM radio reported. They were chanting "We must stop the death of the mining industry and Silesia!" in a protest against the EU regulation, which aims to limit methane emissions. The demonstrators were also wearing shirts with the Names of settlements where coal mining is a city-forming industry, in particular, Belchatow, Ruda-Slaska, Myslowice, the report said.

"I am afraid that the European Union will make it so that we will lose our own industry and we will be dependent on the industry of other countries, we cannot understand this," one of the miners said.

Environmental experts argue that Poland emits the most methane in the European Union, which is linked to a large volume of coal mining. Each thousand tons of coal mined in Poland causes more than nine tons of methane emissions, according to their estimates.

In December, the EC proposed new rules that provide that mines should emit no more than five tons of methane per thousand tons of coal by 2027, and this limit will be reduced to three tons of methane by 2031.