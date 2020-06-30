UrduPoint.com
Miners Hold Rally In Front Of Zelenskyy's Office In Kiev, Demand Repayment Of Wage Arrears

Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:57 PM

Miners on Tuesday held rallies in Kiev in front of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, demanding the repayment of their wage arrears, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The demonstrators demanded, in particular, the repayment of salary arrears to employees of state mines, which will reach more than 1.2 billion hryvnias ($44.7 million) on Wednesday. They also want the State Property Fund of Ukraine and several energy companies to be obliged to fully pay arrears with state coal mining enterprises for the coal received.

"We do not need much, give us work and wages," one of the protesters said.

The miners also seek the dismissal of Andriy Gerus, the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament's energy committee, whose actions, according to the protesters, led to an artificial crisis in the energy sector, and bring him to justice for the collapse of the energy sector of Ukraine.

In addition, the protesters demand a ban on the import of electricity and coal from Russia and Belarus, the resumption of the operation of blocks of thermal power plants that have been reequipped from anthracite coal to coal of the gas group, and the relaunch of mines and their stable operation.

Earlier this year, DTEK, Ukraine's largest energy holding company, announced the withdrawal of Pavlogradugol coal mining enterprise, which consists of ten mines, due to the "systemic crisis in Ukraine's energy sector," which was triggered due to the lack of demand for Ukrainian electricity, since April 20. Before this, DTEK closed two mines and a central coal processing plant for the same reason.

