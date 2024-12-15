Miners Rescued From Collapsed Afghan Coal Mine: Provincial Official
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 09:51 PM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Rescuers on Sunday freed 22 miners who had been trapped for hours in a collapsed coal mine in northern Afghanistan, a provincial official said, with no serious injuries reported.
All the miners who were trapped when the mine in Dara-i Sof Payin district of Samangan province collapsed late Saturday were rescued, Samangan governor spokesman Esmat Muradi, told AFP, revising the number of those trapped from 32 down to 22.
Rescuers with excavators had been working to open an entrance to the mine since early morning, succeeding after nightfall on Sunday.
"Twenty-two people were trapped and all of them have been rescued," Muradi said.
"The condition of few of them was not good but they were given first aid and are doing better now.
"
There is scant oversight of Afghanistan's mining industry and deadly accidents are common.
Along with coal, Afghanistan mines marble, minerals, gold and gemstones, but workers often operate in rudimentary pits without proper equipment or safety gear.
At least 10 miners died in February 2022 after being trapped underground when a coal mine collapsed in the northern province of Baghlan.
In June 2020, seven workers were killed after a gas blast caused a cave-in at a mine in Samangan.
A year earlier, at least 30 people died when a gold mine collapsed in Badakhshan province, where another gold mine collapsed in January last year with unknown casualties.
ash/sw/sn
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From World
-
Miners rescued from collapsed Afghan coal mine: provincial official2 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update2 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results2 minutes ago
-
Police probe suspect over five murders in northern France32 minutes ago
-
Eastern DRC peace talks fail, Angola summit cancelled52 minutes ago
-
Golf: European Tour event scores1 hour ago
-
At least 14 killed as Cyclone Chido devastates Mayotte2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results2 hours ago
-
Rugby Union: Champions Cup results2 hours ago
-
Premier League strugglers Wolves sack manager O'Neil2 hours ago
-
Kristoffersen wins Val d'Isere slalom after Amiez crashes out2 hours ago
-
Kristoffersen wins Val d'Isere slalom after Amiez crashes out3 hours ago