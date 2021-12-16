Miniature painting exhibition opens at Lok Virsa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :A solo exhibition "Jinns Asleep" by self-taught artist Tamkeen Nadeem on Thursday opened for common public at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage - Lok Virsa ensuring to highlight the skillful talent by Tamkeen Nadeem.

Executive Director Lok Virsa, Talha Ali said week-long exhibition would continue till December 22 from 11 am to 8 pm at NIFTH, Art Gallery.

He said COVID-19 SOP's would be followed. Artist Tamkeen Nadeem was a self-taught artist living in Islamabad. She received her Masters degree in Mass Communication from Kinnaird University, Lahore.

Tamkeen worked in advertising for 11 years, after which she launched her own social business CHARU, committed to empowering farmers by bringing rare and indigenous produce of Pakistan to global markets.

Talking to APP, Tamkeen Nadeem said she never thought about becoming an artist, but she continued to paint everyday.

"My paintings celebrate the diversity and the abundance of our planet", she added.

Tamkeen is inspired by traditional miniature and aboriginal art motifs. "I am fascinated by the intricate patterns and colors found in nature, and mimic the lustrous natural world on paper, stones, slates, and found objects", she said.

Lately, guided by her energy and obsession with color, she have been painting Jinns in imaginary landscapes, inspired by my travels across Pakistan's remote regions.

Walking long distances, hiking in high altitude mountains, and then painting from my memory, has become signature of my work.

"Having no formal training in the arts enables me to approach a blank canvas like a child; with an ability to trust the unknown, and go at it single-mindedly with purpose; delivering physical energy to a surface. Any surface. Color comes first, and the content develops later", she shared.

"My art is a reminder that we alone are the custodians of our planet and can live well and beyond, by becoming one with our environment", she added.