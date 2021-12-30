Minibus Collides With Truck in Central Chile Leaving 9 People Dead, 2 Injured - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) A minibus has collided with a truck in the central Chilean commune of Peumo with nine people having died and two more having been injured in the accident, media reported.

The two injured people are in critical condition, the 24Horas broadcaster reported, adding the incident took place on late Wednesday.

The collision occurred either because of an unsuccessful maneuver of one of the vehicles or because one of the drivers fell asleep.