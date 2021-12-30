UrduPoint.com

Minibus Collides With Truck In Central Chile Leaving 9 People Dead, 2 Injured - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 06:10 AM

Minibus Collides With Truck in Central Chile Leaving 9 People Dead, 2 Injured - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) A minibus has collided with a truck in the central Chilean commune of Peumo with nine people having died and two more having been injured in the accident, media reported.

The two injured people are in critical condition, the 24Horas broadcaster reported, adding the incident took place on late Wednesday.

The collision occurred either because of an unsuccessful maneuver of one of the vehicles or because one of the drivers fell asleep.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Vehicles Died Media

Recent Stories

Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic ..

Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic Development Ministry

6 hours ago
 Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in ..

Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in Its Territory - UN Refugee Age ..

6 hours ago
 Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq ..

Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq: Prime Minister

6 hours ago
 Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln ..

Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln Funding to Support Business

6 hours ago
 US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week i ..

US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week in Row on Year-End Fuel Ramp-Up ..

7 hours ago
 Omicron Variant: Pakistan eases inbound travel res ..

Omicron Variant: Pakistan eases inbound travel restriction from 7 countries

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.