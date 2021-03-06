Minibus Collides With Truck in Egypt, Leaving 18 People Dead - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) At least 18 people have died in the northern Egyptian province of Giza as a result of a road accident, media reported.

According to the Akhbar el-Youm newspaper, a minibus collided with a truck on a roadway near the city of Atfeh on Friday.

Five injured people have been delivered to a hospital in the city of Beni Suef.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.