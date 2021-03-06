Minibus Collides With Truck In Egypt, Leaving 18 People Dead - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 02:40 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) At least 18 people have died in the northern Egyptian province of Giza as a result of a road accident, media reported.
According to the Akhbar el-Youm newspaper, a minibus collided with a truck on a roadway near the city of Atfeh on Friday.
Five injured people have been delivered to a hospital in the city of Beni Suef.
Causes of the incident remain unknown.