Minibus Explosion in Northeast Kenya Claims at Least 13 Lives - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) At least 13 people were killed after a minibus hit a roadside bomb in the northeastern Kenyan county of Mandera, and a group of six people opened fire at the minibus after the bomb exploded, media reported on Monday.

According to the Kenyan newspaper Standard, citing local authorities, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday not far from the border with Somalia.

The Nation newspaper reported, meanwhile, that one alleged perpetrator has been arrested.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

Last week, a number of Western embassies in Kenya, including French and German missions, urged nationals in the African state to exercise caution amid concerns over an increased risk of terrorist attacks. The Kenyan government has beefed up security measures across the country.

Throughout the last decade, the African nation was hit by several terrorist attacks by the Al Shabaab militant group, based in neighboring Somalia with links to al-Qaeda (banned in Russia), which has been waging an insurgency against the central government for years.