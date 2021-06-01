Minimum Tax Rate on Corporations Could Reap EU Extra $208Bln in 2021 - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The European Union could collect a whopping $208 billion in missing taxes in 2021 if it imposed a 25% tax on the profits of multinational companies, a simulation report out Tuesday showed.

US President Joe Biden will propose a minimum corporate tax of at least 15% at the G7 summit next week, down from 25% that he originally envisioned. The EU-funded European Tax Observatory has studied how variations in a global tax rate would affect the tax payable to the EU.

"A 25% minimum tax would increase corporate income tax revenues in the European Union by about ‚¬170 billion in 2021. This sum represents more than 50% of the amount of corporate tax revenue currently collected in the European Union and 12% of total EU health spending," it read.

With a 21% minimum rate, the EU would collect about 100 billion Euros by the end of this year. The anti-tax evasion group said that moving from 21% to 15% would reduce revenues by a factor of two.

The 59-page report, titled "Closing the Tax Gap for Multinational Enterprises," suggests that the EU would benefit even if it went alone in enforcing a minimum tax rate on non-EU multinationals by adding taxes on corporate profits ” wherever they are booked ” to meet the minimum rate target.