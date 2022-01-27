UrduPoint.com

Minimum Wage In Focus As Portugal Heads To Polls

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 04:42 PM

Minimum wage in focus as Portugal heads to polls

Like nearly one in four workers in Portugal, Fernanda Moreira, a food services worker at a hospital in a Lisbon suburb, earns the minimum wage

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Like nearly one in four workers in Portugal, Fernanda Moreira, a food services worker at a hospital in a Lisbon suburb, earns the minimum wage.

"We don't live, we survive," said the 40-year-old mother of a 12-year-old boy whose husband earns just a bit more than her.

"We learn to live with the essentials. It is frustrating and sad." Portugal's large and growing pool of workers like Moreira who earn the minimum wage -- and the incumbent Socialist party's plans to raise it further -- is a key issue in Sunday's snap election.

Nearly 900,000 workers in Portugal earn the minimum wage, which was raised this year by 47 Euros to 822 euros ($927) per month, still one of the lowest in western Europe.

Their numbers have doubled over the past decade, according to a study by economist Eugenio Rosa, who warns Portugal "is becoming a nation of minimum wages." Prime Minister Antonio Costa has vowed to raise the minimum wage above 1,000 euros a month by 2026 if he is re-elected. It stood at 589 euros when he took office in 2015.

"It is even possible to go beyond that," Costa said Monday during a radio interview.

But the two hard-left parties that have propped up his minority government have slammed the proposed increase as too little while the main opposition centre-right PSD party argues it goes too far.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Minority Europe Lisbon Portugal Sunday 2015 Government Opposition Sad

Recent Stories

Heads of German Companies Plan to Hold Online Meet ..

Heads of German Companies Plan to Hold Online Meeting With Putin on March 3 - Re ..

20 seconds ago
 70 dead from Tropical Storm Ana in southern Africa ..

70 dead from Tropical Storm Ana in southern Africa

21 seconds ago
 DPO reviews security arrangements at Judicial Comp ..

DPO reviews security arrangements at Judicial Complex

23 seconds ago
 UK Government Allocates $134 Million For Building ..

UK Government Allocates $134 Million For Building New Nuclear Power in Suffolk - ..

26 seconds ago
 PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir is unlikely to play openin ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir is unlikely to play opening match today

27 minutes ago
 CM Murad Ali Shah Sindh forms committee to inquire ..

CM Murad Ali Shah Sindh forms committee to inquire into incident took place duri ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>