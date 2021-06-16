Mining Company Discovers Diamond in Botswana That Could Be Third-Largest in World

A 1,098-carate diamond, which could potentially be the third-largest in the world, has been discovered in Botswana, mining company Debswana Diamond announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A 1,098-carate diamond, which could potentially be the third-largest in the world, has been discovered in Botswana, mining company Debswana Diamond announced on Wednesday.

The stone is said to have been recovered earlier in the month at the Jwaneng mine.

"I am indeed privileged to stand before you today to share the honor, the good news of Debswana Diamond company: the recovery of this gem-quality 1,098 ... This stone, as we put our facts together, is believed to be the third-largest gem-quality find in the world," Debswana Managing Director Lynette Armstrong said at a press conference.

The current information about the stone is still preliminary as it has not yet been properly evaluated. The company stated that it would cooperate with its parent company De Beers and the government on the evaluation and subsequent sale of the diamond.

Currently, the world's largest diamond is the 3,106-carat Cullinan, discovered in South Africa in 1905, followed by the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona, found in Botswana in 2015.