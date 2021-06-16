UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mining Company Discovers Diamond In Botswana That Could Be Third-Largest In World

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:25 PM

Mining Company Discovers Diamond in Botswana That Could Be Third-Largest in World

A 1,098-carate diamond, which could potentially be the third-largest in the world, has been discovered in Botswana, mining company Debswana Diamond announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A 1,098-carate diamond, which could potentially be the third-largest in the world, has been discovered in Botswana, mining company Debswana Diamond announced on Wednesday.

The stone is said to have been recovered earlier in the month at the Jwaneng mine.

"I am indeed privileged to stand before you today to share the honor, the good news of Debswana Diamond company: the recovery of this gem-quality 1,098 ... This stone, as we put our facts together, is believed to be the third-largest gem-quality find in the world," Debswana Managing Director Lynette Armstrong said at a press conference.

The current information about the stone is still preliminary as it has not yet been properly evaluated. The company stated that it would cooperate with its parent company De Beers and the government on the evaluation and subsequent sale of the diamond.

Currently, the world's largest diamond is the 3,106-carat Cullinan, discovered in South Africa in 1905, followed by the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona, found in Botswana in 2015.

Related Topics

World Company Sale Botswana South Africa 2015 Government Share

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gla ..

15 minutes ago

Rangers conducts snap checking

6 minutes ago

Dacoit arrested after encounter

6 minutes ago

SBP condoles death of former Olympian wrestler Sir ..

6 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University announces result of ..

9 minutes ago

MNAs Kanwal Shauzab, Khurram Shehzad call on Prime ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.