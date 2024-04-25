Open Menu

Mining Giant Anglo American Shares Jump On BHP Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Mining giant Anglo American shares jump on BHP bid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Shares in Anglo American soared almost 14 percent Thursday after the mining giant revealed it has received a takeover approach from larger Australian rival BHP.

Shortly after the start of trading, Anglo American's share price leapt 13.72 percent to £25.

07, helping send London's FTSE 100 index to a fresh all-time peak.

"London-listed Anglo American has been approached by BHP about a multi-billion-dollar takeover offer," noted Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.

"It would be one of the mining industry's biggest mergers in years," she added.

