Mining Giant BHP Billiton Says More Than Doubled Net Profit to $8.3Bln in 2018-2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Anglo-Australian mining corporation BHP Billiton said on Tuesday it had increased its net profit attributable to shareholders 2.2-fold year-on-year to $8.3 billion in the 2018-2019 financial year that ended June 30.

The company's earnings per ordinary share increased to $1.6 from $0.69 in the previous fiscal year. Revenues increased by 2.7 percent to $44.3 billion, while capital and exploration expenses have seen a 12-percent increase to $7.6 billion.

Production of iron ore, the company's biggest earner, remained unchanged at 238 million tonnes in the reporting period, while average iron ore selling price increased to $66.

7 per tonne (FOB) from $56.7 per tonne (FOB) in the previous financial year.

The company's net debt fell 16 percent year-on-year to $9.215 billion Dollars as of June 30.

BHP Billiton is engaged in mining of bauxite, coal, copper, manganese, iron ore, uranium, nickel, diamonds, silver and titanium-containing minerals across the globe.