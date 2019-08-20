UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mining Giant BHP Billiton Says More Than Doubled Net Profit To $8.3Bln In 2018-2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 11:00 AM

Mining Giant BHP Billiton Says More Than Doubled Net Profit to $8.3Bln in 2018-2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Anglo-Australian mining corporation BHP Billiton said on Tuesday it had increased its net profit attributable to shareholders 2.2-fold year-on-year to $8.3 billion in the 2018-2019 financial year that ended June 30.

The company's earnings per ordinary share increased to $1.6 from $0.69 in the previous fiscal year. Revenues increased by 2.7 percent to $44.3 billion, while capital and exploration expenses have seen a 12-percent increase to $7.6 billion.

Production of iron ore, the company's biggest earner, remained unchanged at 238 million tonnes in the reporting period, while average iron ore selling price increased to $66.

7 per tonne (FOB) from $56.7 per tonne (FOB) in the previous financial year.

The company's net debt fell 16 percent year-on-year to $9.215 billion Dollars as of June 30.

BHP Billiton is engaged in mining of bauxite, coal, copper, manganese, iron ore, uranium, nickel, diamonds, silver and titanium-containing minerals across the globe.

Related Topics

Company Price June Silver From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 20, 2019 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Dubai Police Chief chairs evaluation meeting

10 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo wins special recognition in Mala ..

10 hours ago

US gives Huawei 90 day reprieve on ban

10 hours ago

Putin says Russia backs actions of Syrian army in ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.