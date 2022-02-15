UrduPoint.com

Mining Giant Glencore Sets Aside $1.5 Bn For Graft Probes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Mining giant Glencore sets aside $1.5 bn for graft probes

Mining and commodities trading giant Glencore said Tuesday it set aside $1.5 billion as it expects to resolve corruption investigations in the United States, Britain and Brazil this year

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Mining and commodities trading giant Glencore said Tuesday it set aside $1.5 billion as it expects to resolve corruption investigations in the United States, Britain and Brazil this year.

The Switzerland-based company made the announcement in a company results statement showing that it returned to profit last year, pulled up by higher commodity prices after a loss when the Covid pandemic emerged in 2020.

Glencore disclosed in 2018 that the US Justice Department had launched a corruption investigation linked to the group's business in Nigeria, Venezuela and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A year later, the UK's Serious Fraud Office said it was investigating suspicions of bribery by the Glencore group of companies and staff.

Brazil also opened a probe in 2018 into Glencore and trading groups Vitol and Trafigura over alleged bribery of employees at state-run oil company Petrobras.

"Glencore has been cooperating extensively with the various authorities in order to resolve these investigations as expeditiously as possible," the company said.

"While Glencore cannot forecast with certainty the cost, extent, timing or terms of the outcomes of the investigations, the Company presently expects to resolve the US, UK and Brazilian investigations in 2022," it added.

While Glencore eyes an end to its legal troubles, the company posted a net profit of nearly $5 billion (4.4 billion Euros) for 2021 after a loss of $1.9 billion the previous year.

Glencore said its strong result especially reflected surging demand and prices for its metals and energy products, which had seen its pre-tax earnings jump 118 percent to $17.1 billion.

"In spite of the ongoing challenges of Covid-19, 2021 was an extraordinary year for Glencore," company chief executive Gary Nagle said in a statement.

The company's earnings on metals alone ticked in at $12 billion -- soaring 65 percent from a year earlier -- while earnings in its energy unit rose fivefold to $5.6 billion.

The company, which has long been struggling to bring down towering debt, said it had made good progress in 2021, more than halving its debt load to $6 billion.

Glencore launched a massive cost-cutting drive in 2015 when its debt ballooned to almost $30 billion as commodity prices had tanked.

On Tuesday, Glencore said it would dish out $4 billion to its shareholders as it more than doubled the dividend to $0.26 per share.

In addition, it launched a new $550-million share buyback programme.

Related Topics

Corruption Business Company Oil Progress Gary Brazil United Kingdom United States Congo Nigeria Venezuela 2015 2018 2020 From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ukraine and West prevented Russian escalation: Kyi ..

Ukraine and West prevented Russian escalation: Kyiv

2 minutes ago
 Rind for early arrest of five peasants

Rind for early arrest of five peasants

2 minutes ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini visits Belize Pavilion at Expo ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini visits Belize Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

25 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Japan

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Japan

25 minutes ago
 LCCI welcomes PM's concerns over dearth of dams

LCCI welcomes PM's concerns over dearth of dams

2 minutes ago
 France's Zemmour Says Trump Encouraged Him to 'Rem ..

France's Zemmour Says Trump Encouraged Him to 'Remain Himself' in Face of Electi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>