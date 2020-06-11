UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mining Giant Halts Australian Mine Expansion That May Destroy 40 Heritage Sites - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 08:31 PM

Mining Giant Halts Australian Mine Expansion That May Destroy 40 Heritage Sites - Reports

Mining giant BHP has vowed to consult with Australia's aboriginal Banjima communities before deciding the next steps in expanding a large iron ore mine that puts up to 40 ancient heritage sites at risk, media reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Mining giant BHP has vowed to consult with Australia's aboriginal Banjima communities before deciding the next steps in expanding a large iron ore mine that puts up to 40 ancient heritage sites at risk, media reported Thursday.

According to The Guardian's Australia arm, BHP's position was taken after shareholder and public backlash raged through Australia following rival miner Rio Tinto's destruction last week of the Juukan Gorges, a cave system that local aboriginals have claimed as a home for some 46,000 years.

"We will not disturb the sites identified without further extensive consultation with the Banjima people," a BHP spokesman said, according to The Guardian, pledging that the "consultation will be based on our commitment to understanding the cultural significance of the region and on the deep respect we have for the Banjima people and their heritage.

"

The sites in the state of Western Australia surround BHP's largest Australian holding, the $4.5 billion South Flank mine, which the company has already received governmental approval to expand, the paper reported.

Western Australia's minister of aboriginal affairs, Ben Wyatt, came under increasing scrutiny after it was revealed that he allowed for the destruction of the sites in question, including the Juukan Gorges, the newspaper went on to report.

The minister has repeatedly claimed that he was not made aware of local leaders' concerns that these sites are holy to the aboriginal communities.

Related Topics

Australia Company Media Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

50 minutes ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

51 minutes ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

1 hour ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

1 hour ago

NAB advises Shehbaz Sharif to go to Shaukat Khanum ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.