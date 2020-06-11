Mining Giant Halts Australian Mine Expansion That May Destroy 40 Heritage Sites - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Mining giant BHP has vowed to consult with Australia's aboriginal Banjima communities before deciding the next steps in expanding a large iron ore mine that puts up to 40 ancient heritage sites at risk, media reported Thursday.

According to The Guardian's Australia arm, BHP's position was taken after shareholder and public backlash raged through Australia following rival miner Rio Tinto's destruction last week of the Juukan Gorges, a cave system that local aboriginals have claimed as a home for some 46,000 years.

"We will not disturb the sites identified without further extensive consultation with the Banjima people," a BHP spokesman said, according to The Guardian, pledging that the "consultation will be based on our commitment to understanding the cultural significance of the region and on the deep respect we have for the Banjima people and their heritage.

"

The sites in the state of Western Australia surround BHP's largest Australian holding, the $4.5 billion South Flank mine, which the company has already received governmental approval to expand, the paper reported.

Western Australia's minister of aboriginal affairs, Ben Wyatt, came under increasing scrutiny after it was revealed that he allowed for the destruction of the sites in question, including the Juukan Gorges, the newspaper went on to report.

The minister has repeatedly claimed that he was not made aware of local leaders' concerns that these sites are holy to the aboriginal communities.