Open Menu

Minister Al-Shaibani Stresses Importance Of Boosting Syrian Relations With China

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Minister al-Shaibani stresses importance of boosting Syrian relations with China

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Foreign and Expatriates Minister Asaad al-Shaibani received Wednesday a delegation from the People’s Republic of China headed by the Chinese Ambassador to Syria,Shi Hongwei.

The Foreign Minister stressed the importance of strengthening relations between the Syrian Arab Republic and the People’s Republic of China to serve both countries and achieve prosperity, progress, and peace in both countries.

Minister al-Shaibani welcomed China’s position on the repeated Israeli violations in southern Syria and expressed his readiness to enhance cooperation between the two countries to serve the interests of the Syrian people.

For his part, the Chinese Ambassador affirmed his country’s respect for Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence, as well as non-interference in its internal affairs.

He also stressed his support for Syria during the transitional period to successfully overcome the current situation

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

56 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..

8 hours ago
 UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Sa ..

UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

8 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE Nati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee

10 hours ago
 Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains u ..

Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana

10 hours ago
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

10 hours ago
 Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airs ..

Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes

10 hours ago
 French household confidence sees slight decline am ..

French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..

10 hours ago
 UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus ..

UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups

10 hours ago
 UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Educa ..

UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Education Foundation to empower nex ..

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day ..

Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations

11 hours ago

More Stories From World