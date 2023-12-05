Open Menu

Minister Al-Swaha Meets With Saudi Entrepreneurs Participating In Multiverse Program In Silicon Valley

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Minister Al-Swaha meets with Saudi entrepreneurs participating in Multiverse program in Silicon Valley

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha met on Tuesday in Silicon Valley with an elite group of Saudi entrepreneurs participating in the Tech Frontiers accelerator of Multiverse program presented by the ministry’s Digital Entrepreneurship Center.

Al-Swaha was briefed on the innovative business models presented by Saudi entrepreneurs and their training and guidance journey during their stay in Silicon Valley.

The Multiverse program includes 10 national start-up companies to help them expand their businesses, build partnerships, and reach the entrepreneurial and investment communities in Silicon Valley, thus contributing to stimulating digital entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.

