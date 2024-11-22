Minister Among 12 Held Over Serbia Station Collapse
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A former Serbian government minister and 11 others were arrested Thursday over the deadly collapse of a train station roof three weeks ago in which 15 people died.
The tragedy in the northern city of Novi sad has fuelled a wave of anger in the Balkan nation, with many blaming the deaths on rampant corruption and lax oversight of construction projects.
The collapse came after years of renovation work on the station.
Prosecutors said 11 people, including a former construction minister, had been arrested, with a 12th person taken into custody later in the day.
But ex-minister Goran Vesic, who resigned three days after the November 1 collapse, denied that he had been held, writing on Facebook that he had "voluntarily responded" to police.
Trade Minister Tomislav Momirovic, who was construction minister when work began on the station, was also forced to resign on Wednesday.
The opposition welcomed the arrests but protesters are demanding that the prime minister and the mayor of Novi Sad also quit, along with the prosecution of officials responsible for the tragedy.
Doctors are still fighting to save the lives of two of the mostly badly injured victims.
- Untouchables 'now trembling' -
The Novi Sad prosecutor's office said it has questioned over 70 people since the tragedy, but no arrests were made until Thursday morning, sparking criticism from the opposition, which has been demanding a faster investigation.
Opposition MPs have been blocking the entrance to the prosecutor's office in Novi Sad for the last three days, occasionally scuffling with the police.
"Pressure and persistence have succeeded," wrote opposition MP Marinika Tepic on X.
"I am certain these arrests would not have happened if we had not been so persistent. However, we are not satisfied with the charges being brought against them," Tepic said, with the blockade of the prosecutor's office still ongoing.
The protestors have also demanded the publication of the contracts signed with the companies involved in renovating the station.
A consortium of four companies -- China Railway International, China Communications Construction, France's Egis and Hungary's Utiber -- were in charge of the works.
The opposition Green-Left Front hailed the arrests.
"Those who portrayed themselves as untouchable (are) now trembling before justice, thanks to the pressure from citizens, the opposition, protests, and blockades. If Vesic can be held accountable, anyone can -- citizen pressure brings change," the party said.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic did not comment on the arrests but said that authorities had been subjected to "terror" for days to "supposedly speed up the work of the Prosecutor's Office."
"Our Prosecutor's Office has made decisions 100 times faster than in developed EU countries when similar incidents occurred," Vucic said in a video message on social media, promising further comments later in the day during his appearance on national television.
Recent Stories
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Ramos nears PSG return as Sampaoli makes Rennes bow56 seconds ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table31 minutes ago
-
Stock markets push higher but Ukraine tensions urge caution41 minutes ago
-
Fritz pulls USA level with Australia in Davis Cup quarters2 hours ago
-
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable highlights shared vision for economic growth3 hours ago
-
Gaza strikes kill dozens as ICC issues Netanyahu arrest warrant4 hours ago
-
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif4 hours ago
-
New bat species discovered in Saudi Arabia5 hours ago
-
Governor of Qassim inaugurates International Surgery Conference5 hours ago
-
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif6 hours ago
-
Kyiv accuses Russia of launching intercontinental ballistic missile attack6 hours ago
-
High-flying Bayern face injury woes as crucial phase looms6 hours ago