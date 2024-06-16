Minister directs plan for early dispose of animal waste to ensure cleanliness on Eid

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Arshad Ayub on Sunday has directed the concerned authorities to ensure the effective implementation of the pre-arranged plan for the immediate disposal of the carcasses of the sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and to ensure the provision of drinking water and sheds in the cattle markets.

He was addressing a meeting held at the office of Tehsil Municipal Administration Swabi after inspecting cattle markets in Tehsil Swabi and Topi.

Tehsil Chairman Attaullah Khan, Regional Municipal Officer Zeeshan Khan, Assistant Commissioner Swabi Allah Nawaz Khan, TMO Jahangir Khan and other concerned officials participated in the meeting.

TMO Jahangir Khan, while briefing the provincial minister on the arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha, said that the supply of clean drinking water for the buyers and cattle in the cattle markets was going on regularly while shades and canopies had also been installed there. He said arrangements have been made for disposal of sacrificial animal waste and more than 10,000 biodegradable bags have been distributed in various union councils through the elected chairmen.

The minister urged to further improve the arrangements in cattle markets and to keep all the staff on duty during Eid days. He also directed to increase the number of toilets in the cattle markets and provide permanent water sources there. Arshad Ayub Khan urged the municipal officers to work on better business models by better managing their properties to increase the revenue of TMAs.

He said that work was in progress on the lease policy at the provincial level, while the provincial cabinet has formed a committee to establish the Assets Management Company to ensure better management of government properties, which will provide guidance to all departments regarding the better use of government properties.

The provincial minister said that the cabinet committee was already working for fair distribution of the assets of the erstwhile district councils to the TMAs and the issue would be resolved very soon.