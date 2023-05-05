UrduPoint.com

Minister I&MR Meets With Swiss State Secretary For Economic Affairs, SERV Chairwoman

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources (I&MR) Bandar bin Ibrahim AlKhorayef met in Bern with Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at Swiss Export Risk Insurance SERV Barbara Hayoz

The meeting, held during the Saudi minister's official visit to the Swiss Confederation, aimed to discuss enhancing cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors and boosting access to non-oil exports between the two countries.

The meeting discussed common issues between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Switzerland in the fields of industry and mining and ways of enhancing these fields in line with Saudi Vision 2030 in a way that contributes to diversifying the economic base.

Moreover, the meeting participants discussed exploiting the promising investment opportunities provided by the Saudi National Strategy for Industry to investors in the industrial sector.

The meeting also underlined the strong economic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Switzerland and the importance of enhancing communication between the two sides and developing export opportunities.

Meanwhile, AlKhorayef discussed withSERV Chairwoman Hayoz the enhancement of cooperation with the Saudi EXIM Bank.

They also discussed solutions required to enhance access to non-oil exports between the Kingdom and Switzerland, with minerals representing a large percentage of these exports, besides the promising pharmaceutical sector that enjoys strong export potential between the two countries.

The two sides also reviewed exchanging expertise and knowledge to encourage their exports mutually.

The Kingdom and the Swiss Confederation are bound by strong trade relations in several economic activities about manufacturing precious metals, jewelry, construction materials, petrochemicals, medicines, and consumer products.

